Alcohol worth €165,000 seized at Dublin Port
25,700 litres of beer with a retail value of more than €165,000 have been seized at Dublin Port.
Revenue officers discovered the smuggled alcohol yesterday when they stopped and searched a foreign-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was questioned and both the trailer and the smuggled beer were seized.
The seized alcohol represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €65,800.
Investigations are ongoing.
Digital Desk
