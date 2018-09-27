Alcohol worth €165,000 seized at Dublin Port

25,700 litres of beer with a retail value of more than €165,000 have been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers discovered the smuggled alcohol yesterday when they stopped and searched a foreign-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was questioned and both the trailer and the smuggled beer were seized.

The seized alcohol represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €65,800.

Investigations are ongoing.

The smuggled beer which was seized by Revenue officers yesterday.

Digital Desk