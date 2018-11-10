Alcohol and cigarettes worth over €28k seized at Dublin Port

Alcohol and cigarettes worth over €28,000 have been seized at Dublin Port.

The discovery was made this morning after a foreign registered bus and van were routinely searched by Revenue officers after coming off a ferry from Holyhead.

Over 14 hundred litres of wine, 76 litres of spirits and almost 8 thousand cigarettes were seized.

It would have represented a loss of over €16,000 to the Exchequer.