Alcohol and cigarettes worth over €28k seized at Dublin Port
Alcohol and cigarettes worth over €28,000 have been seized at Dublin Port.
The discovery was made this morning after a foreign registered bus and van were routinely searched by Revenue officers after coming off a ferry from Holyhead.
Over 14 hundred litres of wine, 76 litres of spirits and almost 8 thousand cigarettes were seized.
It would have represented a loss of over €16,000 to the Exchequer.
