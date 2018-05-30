Alcohol and cigarettes worth almost €8k seized at Dublin Port

Alcohol and cigarettes worth almost €8,000 have been seized at Dublin Port.

They were found hidden in a van that arrived on a ferry from Holyhead last Saturday.

Two men in their twenties and thirties have been questioned.

In a separate search in Wexford yesterday, cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol were found at a house in New Ross.

The seizure was worth more than four thousand euro, and a woman in her forties and a man in his twenties were questioned.