Airbnb sees major growth in 'empty nesters' hosting on their site

The number of older Airbnb hosts in Ireland has gone up by a third in the last year.

According to the company, older people are the fastest growing group on the site which saw 34% more people aged over 60 becoming hosts in the past 12 months.

The rise in "empty nesters" hosting is being put down to them wanting to earn some extra income and meet people from around the world.

The data also shows older hosts are earning an average of €3,000 a year on the short-term letting site.