AIB warns of two phone scams

AIB is warning customers to be aware of two phone scams that are currently in circulation.

The bank says that one type of call claims to be from a law enforcement official asking you to to make payments so they can track criminal activity.

The other scammer asks for your bank details by claiming to be from a utility company offering to "fix" your computer or broadband.

AIB is warning any customers that have received these calls to contact them immediately.

- Digital Desk