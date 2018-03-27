AGSI conference to discuss Garda welfare and reducing suicide rate

Welfare issues will dominate this morning’s session of the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors.

There has been a call for a comprehensive policy on reducing suicide in the force – with up to 12 reported in the past eight months.

Motions will also be debated on the need for reducing stress and promoting wellness.

Sergeant Karen Grogan from Longford Garda Station says losing a colleague to suicide is horrific.

"I've known people... it's very sad," she said.

"It's very sad and it's very hard to describe the effect it has, you wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy, really."