Agricultural sector worst affected as report reveals 47 people died in work-related incidents last year

47 people died as a result of work-related incidents in 2017.

Figures from the Health and Safety Authority's annual report show the agricultural sector again has the highest fatality rate - recording 24 deaths last year.

Almost 10,000 inspections were carried out by the body in 2017, resulting in fines of over €2.6m for non-compliance.

CEO of the HSA, Dr Sharon McGuinness says farm accidents are more common because they are homes and workplaces.

"They are not only a workplace but also where people live and meet so you can have fatalities and injuries around young people and children and older farmers.

When you look at figures from last year, 13 farmers were over 65 so they are particularly prone to accidents and fatalities.

