Agricultural sector worst affected as report reveals 47 people died in work-related incidents last year
25/07/2018 - 13:48:14Back to Ireland Home
47 people died as a result of work-related incidents in 2017.
Figures from the Health and Safety Authority's annual report show the agricultural sector again has the highest fatality rate - recording 24 deaths last year.
Almost 10,000 inspections were carried out by the body in 2017, resulting in fines of over €2.6m for non-compliance.
CEO of the HSA, Dr Sharon McGuinness says farm accidents are more common because they are homes and workplaces.
"They are not only a workplace but also where people live and meet so you can have fatalities and injuries around young people and children and older farmers.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here