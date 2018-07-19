Agri-food sector worst culprit for industrial waste management offences - EPA

The agri-food sector is the worst culprit for industrial waste management offences.

That is according to the latest report on industrial waste from the Environmental Protection Agency for 2017.

Twenty-two successful prosecutions were carried out last with fines totalling over €374,000.

The food and drink sector had the highest rate of compliance issues.

Mary Gurrie from the EPA, says the sector may be a victim of its own success.

She said: "The recent expansion of that sector in terms of the dairy plants and some of the slaughtering plants that some of them haven't made the necessary investment in advance and haven't put the effort into ensuring they could comply with the licence.

"The increased activity is giving rise to risk of things like odours and noise so we are seeing an increased number of complaints about those types of sites."

- Digital Desk