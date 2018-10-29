Age limit for Australian visa to increase by five years

The age limit for Irish people seeking an Australian working visa will increase by five years to 35 years of age.

The move was announced by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, in order to "promote cultural exchange and strengthen people-to-people links."

Last year, 8,653 visas were issued to Irish citizens under the programme.

The changes comes into effect on Thursday.

Digital Desk

