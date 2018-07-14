Aerial survey reveals further evidence of pre-historic sites at Newgrange

Further significant evidence of pre-historic sites have been found in County Meath.

It is after the Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht arranged for an aerial survey to be conducted yesterday.

That was in the wake of the discovery of a possible henge, earlier this week, close to the World Heritage Site at Newgrange.

The sites have become visible due to the drought conditions of recent weeks.

Drone footage shows a possible henge, or circular enclosure, which may be of archaeological interest in the UNESCO World Heritage Site close to Newgrange in Co Meath.

Michael Mc Donagh, Chief Archaeologist at the National Monument Service says the development is very exciting: "What our survey yesterday has revealed is amazing photographs of further evidence of the many sites that were already known around Newgrange but also evidence of other features as well,

"It's early days, we do have to map those out, assess them against all the other knowledge that we already have from the other researchers who have been studying at Newgrange and Brú na Bóinne for decades.

"But it's very exciting and the images are stunning."

