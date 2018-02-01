Aer Lingus worker, 57, to face trial on people smuggling and money laundering charges

An Aer Lingus worker has been sent forward for trial accused of organising people smuggling at Dublin Airport and money laundering offences.

57 year old Peter Kernan of the Old Rectory Lodge, Celbridge Co Kildare is facing 21 charges in total.

Peter Kernan of the Old Rectory Lodge, Celbridge, Co. Kildare at a previous court sitting. Picture: Courtpix

They include the unlawful facilitating of seven non-nationals into the state on dates between December 2016 and January 2017.

He’s also accused of having proceeds from criminal conduct contrary to the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act at various locations and dates between November 2015 and January 2017.

Mr Kernan appeared before the Dublin District Court this afternoon where the Judge was told the book of evidence is ready in the case.

He’s now been sent forward for trial next month to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Kernan has been remanded on bail with certain conditions and hasn't yet indicated how he will plead.