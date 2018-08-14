Aer Lingus plane turns around three hours into flight after technical issue

An Aer Lingus plane has made a U-turn back to Dublin after experiencing a technical issue three hours into a flight.

Aer Lingus flight EEI45 was on its way from the capital to Los Angeles tonight when it turned around over Greenland due to the issue.

The was expected to touch down safely at Dublin Airport at 9.30pm.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Aer Lingus, Dublin Airport

 

