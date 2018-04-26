Aer Lingus launches search for 'pilots of tomorrow'

Aer Lingus is looking for aspiring pilots to join its training programme.
The airline says it's making a concerted effort to attract more female applicants.
The successful candidates will take part in 14 months of training and start their aviation career as a First Officer in 2020.
Speaking at the announcement, Mike Rutter, Aer Lingus Chief Operating Officer said: “This is a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots.
"At Aer Lingus, we are extremely proud of our rich heritage in training programmes specifically geared towards first-time pilots and we are one of very few airlines globally who provide this degree of support.
"It’s an exciting time to join Aer Lingus as we remain committed to growing the network which creates attractive opportunities for our pilots."
Essential criteria for application
18 years of age on or before 1st January 2018
Fluent in written and spoken English
Eligible to live and work permanently in the EU
Up-to-date unrestricted worldwide passport
Able to pass an airport security vetting procedure, including a five-year background check
Two verifiable references
Able to obtain an EASA / IAA issued Class 1 Medical, including successfully passing a colour blindness test -Please refer to www.iaa.ie prior to application to ensure you can meet all medical requirements in line with eyesight/colour blindness limitations
If applicants are not Irish citizens, they will require a current police disclosure certificate from their home country if successful
If applicants have resided outside the Republic of Ireland for six months or more, they will also require a current police disclosure certificate from that country/countries
Key competencies and skills:
Excellent interpersonal skills
Flexibility and willingness to work at various hours throughout the day or night
Strong communicator who acts with integrity
Well-developed decision making skills
Technical awareness
Strong team player with ability to build and maintain positive working relationships and demonstrate leadership qualities
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Minimum educational criteria:
Leaving Certificate pass grade (6 subjects) or equivalent
O3 grades in English and Mathematics at ordinary level or H6 at higher level in the Leaving Certificate
Minimum of 2 higher level subjects with a minimum of H5 grades in the Leaving Certificate (equivalent grades detailed on http://careers.aerlingus.com)
Where the minimum Leaving Certificate or equivalent grades have not been met, you must have one of the following qualifications: A minimum of a Level 7 third level (ordinary degree) in any discipline; Completed an aviation-related apprenticeship
The closing date for applications is 5pm, Sunday 13 May 2018.
