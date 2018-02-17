Adventurer Damian Browne completes solo row across Atlantic in 63 days

Adventurer Damian Browne has completed his solo row across the Atlantic in just over 63 days.

The former Leinster and Connacht Rugby star set off on his 4,800km crossing on December 14 from the Canary Islands and landed in Antigua on Thursday evening.

Solo Irish rower Damian Browne at the finish line of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Photo: Ted Martin.

Speaking after arriving, he said he has had an amazing welcome after nine weeks of suffering and hardship.

He said: "The journey itself was indescribable in a way.

"I've had highs and lows as you can imagine, I capsized twice in one day and saw a whale.

"From having pods of dolphins around my boat to just the monotony of rowing for weeks upon weeks."

