Adrian Waligora found safe and well; Sarune Jankauskaite remains missing

Update 9.20pm: Adrian Waligora has been found safe and well.

Sarune Jankauskaite remains missing and Gardai are still appealing for the public's help.

15-year-old Sarune Jankauskaite was last seen when she left home for school on Friday morning.

She is described as being 5'6 in height, with slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes - and was last seen wearing a light blue jumper and navy trousers.

Adrian Waligora has been found safe and well. Sarune Jankauskaite remains missing.

Earlier: Gardaí in Cork seek public's help in finding missing teens

Gardaí are looking for the public's help to find two teenagers missing from Cork City across the weekend.

14-year-old Adrain Waligora and 15-year-old Sarune Jankauskaite were last seen by their parents when they left their respective homes for school on Friday morning.

Gardaí believe they are together and are concerned for their safety.

Adrain is described as being 5'5 in height of slight build with brown hair and brown eyes - wearing a navy jumper and trousers and green Nike shoes.

Sarune is 5'6 in height, with slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes - last seen wearing a light blue jumper and navy trousers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk