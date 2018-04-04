Additional charges brought against men accused of conspiracy to murder

By Tom Tuite

Additional charges have been brought against two men facing trial accused of conspiracy to murder.

Alan Wilson, Luke Wilson, Liam Brannigan and Joseph Kelly had already been charged with a plot to murder Gary Hanley, from Dublin’s north inner city, in Fairview in D3, between September and November last year.

On Wednesday, at their latest hearing, Alan Wilson and Mr Kelly only faced two fresh charges for conspiracy to murder a person or persons unknown at the 74 Talbot public house, on Talbot Street in Dublin 1 between September 11 and September 15 last year.

They were arrested by gardai attached to the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on the evening of November 6 in the city centre's north-side.

They were initially remanded in custody following a court hearing on November 13 last.

Alan Wilson, 39, from New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 and Liam Brannigan, 37, from Bride Street, Dublin 8 were originally charged with conspiracy to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6 last.

Co-defendants Joseph Kelly, 35, from Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 and Luke Wilson, 23, from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 were also accused of conspiracy to murder Mr Hanley along with two other firearms charges for unlawful possession of Beretta handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on November 6 last, the date of their arrest.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder conspiracy cases.

They were remanded in custody by request of gardai and appeared again at Cloverhill District Court when the fresh conspiracy to murder charges were brought against Alan Wilson and Mr Kelly.

Det Garda Brian Johnson of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told Judge Victor Blake that he put the new charge to Alan Wilson Wednesday morning and he “made no reply after caution”. Detective Garda John Rourke told the court that Joseph Kelly “made no reply to the charge”.

Alan Wilson and Joseph Kelly were remanded in custody to appear again in one week. A book of evidence has yet to be completed. Defence lawyers complained about delays in the case and asking the judge to strike matters out they pointed out that their clients had been in custody since November.

State solicitor Michael Durkan told the court it was an unusual and complex charge and there was a very large case file.

He said the new charges will travel along with the existing ones and the court heard the defendants will face trial on indictment.

Judge Blake refused to strike out the charges.

Co-defendants Luke Wilson and Liam Brannigan were further remanded in custody to appear again in two weeks to be served with books of evidence. Mr Durkan told the court that some of the delay was a result of needing to obtain the authorisation granted by three Garda superintendents for surveillance.

The defendants have not yet indicated how they will plead.