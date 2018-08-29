Activists occupying empty building in Dublin served notice to quit

A group of protesters occupying an empty building in Dublin's north inner city have been served notice to quit.

The activists behind the recent Summerhill Occupation staged a second sit-in earlier this month, after they were ordered by the High Court to leave the Ballybough property.

The demonstration is aimed at highlighting the large number of empty premises in the midst of a housing crisis.

34 North Fredrick Street. Photo: Dublin Central Housing Action

Michelle Connolly from the Dublin Central Housing Action says the group is debating whether to leave this Georgian building on 34 North Fredrick Street.

"It's been occupied for about 10 to 11 days. So far the building is in quite good nick," she said.

"Yesterday, Tuesday, evening they were served an injunction which said that the building needs to be empty by 2pm today.

The occupants are debating what best to do about this but they are calling for a massive rally of public support outside.

Digital Desk