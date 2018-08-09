Activists occupy vacant Dublin house for third night in housing crisis protest

A vacant property in Dublin's north inner city is being occupied for a third night in protest over the housing crisis.

The groups involved at Summerhill Parade have accused the government of "sitting on their hands".

Activists occupy a vacant house in Dublin. Pic: RollingNews.ie

They are calling on the local council to use compulsory purchase orders to turn vacant sites into social housing.

Conor is with Take Back Trinity, who are one of the groups taking part, and explains what the aim of the occupation is: "So the goal is that we pressurise the council and the state into taking these properties by Compulsory Purchase to turn them into public housing to give people a place to live.

"So these sites, and everywhere else too, whether they be sites or buildings take them into public use."

Dublin Central Housing Action is one of the groups involved - and say the government isn't doing enough to address the problem.

Spokesperson Tomás Lynch wants other groups around the country to get involved: "It's not just us, we don't want to be the only ones doing this.

"We're not talking about occupying other properties, we're asking for other groups around the country to look at what's going on here and see what they can do in their own communities.

"It doesn't have to be occupying properties but see what action can be taken."

Digital Desk