Activists call on Government to step up housing efforts after third night in Dublin property

Activists occupying a property in Dublin's north inner city say they will not leave until the government steps up its efforts to address the housing crisis.

A number of groups have spent a third night locked inside the vacant site on Summerhill Parade.

They want properties like the one they are in to be taken over by the council and turned into social housing.

Conor, from Take Back Trinity, is involved in the occupation and outlined why they are there.

"They (properties) are not being put to use. There are people homeless," said Conor.

"We're basically pointing out that the council and the State should be taking action and taking these place into public ownership through compulsory purchase orders and putting them to immediate social use and immediate community use."

