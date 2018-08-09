Activists await response from Govt after occupying vacant Dublin house for second night

Activists have spent a second night occupying a vacant property in Dublin in protest at the homelessness crisis.

They have taken over a house on Summerhill Parade in the north inner city.

They want an end to high rents, evictions and poor housing.

The group says it has not had any response to its demands so far from Dublin City Council or the Government.

Local Green Party Councillor Ciarán Cuffe has said that the occupation underpins the need to provide greater protection for residents who rent their homes.