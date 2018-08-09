Activists await response from Govt after occupying vacant Dublin house for second night
Activists have spent a second night occupying a vacant property in Dublin in protest at the homelessness crisis.
They have taken over a house on Summerhill Parade in the north inner city.
They want an end to high rents, evictions and poor housing.
The group says it has not had any response to its demands so far from Dublin City Council or the Government.
Local Green Party Councillor Ciarán Cuffe has said that the occupation underpins the need to provide greater protection for residents who rent their homes.
- In a statement released yesterday, Cllr Cuffe outlined the reforms he says are necessary:
- an end to evictions for refurbishment that are actually an excuse to raise rents;
- a clear definition of over-crowding in law that is meaningful and enforceable;
- a requirement for planning permission for short-term rental apartments;
- greater use of CPO powers by Local Authorities for housing purposes;
- extension of the Vacant Sites Levy to include smaller buildings and sites;
- a ban on cash-in-hand payment of rents;
- a right to occupy residential properties vacant for more than a year.
