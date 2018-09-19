Activists attend training sessions and now ready to occupy vacant buildings

The people who took part in anti-eviction training in Dublin last night say they are now ready to occupy vacant buildings to highlight the housing crisis.

Around 50 activists attended the meeting in the city which looked at how to plan and defend an occupation.

The group has occupied multiple buildings in the city over the last number of weeks in protest against the housing crisis.

The Take Back the City group held the event close to a building they are currently occupying at Belvedere Place.

Oisín Coulter, media spokesperson for Take Back The City, explained what was discussed at the training session.

He said: "It's entirely based upon what legal options one has when they are resisting an illegal arrest.

"Things like going to the RTB, going to the courts, phone numbers you can call, being able to get in contact with housing action groups in your area so that they are able to come down an support you, also the very practical thing of if the landlord is outside and it is an illegal eviction, what do you do."

Digital Desk