Action group to protest at Dáil over CervicalCheck scandal

A new women's action group is launching a nationwide campaign over the CervicalCheck scandal.

They are bringing their protest to the Dail at 5pm on Wednesday, and holding a series of rallies around the country.

#Standing4Women #CervicalCheck

Nationwide campaign on Wednesday 30th May 5PM at Dail Eireann & locations right around the country



Please wear red & stand in solidarity with the women & families affected.



Let's keep progressing Womens* healthcare in Ireland#Assemble4Action pic.twitter.com/1fxduMGcYm — Standing4WomenIrl (@standing4women_) May 27, 2018

Standing4Women are asking people to wear red and stand in solidarity with women and families affected.

"Families are not receiving adequate support or access to information and we want mandatory disclosure reintroduced immediately to restore faith in the healthcare system," said Clare O Connor, campaign spokesperson.

"The people of Ireland have shown that they will not accept substandard healthcare for women any longer.

We are compassionate, we are organised and we will not accept media spin being prioritised over women's healthcare.

Digital Desk