Acting Commissioner agrees that lack of supervision is a concern for gardaí

The interim Garda Commissioner says he shares the concerns of mid-ranking gardaí about the lack of supervision of new recruits.

On day two of the annual ASGI conference taking place in Tullow, there were calls by middle-ranking gardaí for at least 160 new sergeants to be promoted to the force.

Acting Commissioner Donal O'Cualain says the lack of supervisors is a legacy issue that will be addressed by the summer.

[timgcap= Acting Garda Commissioner Donal O'Cualain pictured with former Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan.]NoirinOSullivanDonalOCualain29Sept16_large.jpg[/timg]

However, he admits that it’s a matter of concern, particularly considering ongoing issues within the force.

"I absolutely share their concern," he said. "I just finished a tour of the country where I visited every Chief Superintendent in their own areas of their divisions and it has been a constant refrain that supervision is a problem, in the context of lack of supervision."

Welfare is the theme of this year’s AGSI conference, with motions calling for better support and a suicide prevention programme in the force.

Mr O'Cualain said there’s no longer such a macho culture in the force when it comes to welfare issues, and disagreed that the system is not fit for purpose, saying the culture of silence has improved in recent years.

The third and final day of the conference will take place tomorrow.

- Digital Desk