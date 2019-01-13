Achill Island beach disappears again after storms
13/01/2019 - 12:42:42Back to Ireland Home
A beach on Achill Island in Co Mayo has disappeared again after it reappeared in 2017.
Dooagh beach was gone for more than 30 years when it came back into view in April 2017.
However, recent storms this winter have washed the sand away again leaving only rocks and boulders.
The reappearance of the beach was covered internationally by news outlets and increased tourism and employment on the island.
Join the conversation - comment here