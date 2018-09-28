The new head of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says introducing abortion services cannot be done on a shoestring.

Dr Cliona Murphy is the first woman to chair the organisation in its 50-year history.

The Health Minister has said the cost of bringing in abortion services will cost many millions of euro.

Dr Murphy said it is important resources are set aside to implement it properly.

"We do need to look at the resourcing, these things can't be done on a shoestring.

"However, there are various ways of looking at things, of streamlining things - we have to remember that the public voted for this.

"These are not a different group of patients these are our patients, they always were our patients and now they're going to need to access a treatment that wasn't available outside the country."