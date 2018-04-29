Abortion poll shows Yes side hold considerable lead despite slight fall in support

The latest opinion poll out today shows a considerable lead for the 'Yes' campaign.

However, with four weeks to go to the referendum on repeal, there is still a significant percentage of undecided voters.

The Yes side still has a strong lead, they are on 53% in support of repealing the Eighth Amendment, that is down three points from last month's poll, but is still substantially ahead of the No side who are unchanged on 26%.

There has been a slight rise in the number of people who don't know, which has gone up three points to 19%, and there are also 2% of people who are refusing to say.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C telephone poll of 1,000 voters was taken over the course of seven days, between Thursday, April 19, and Thursday, April 25.