Abbey Theatre management to discuss direction concerns with actor representatives

Management at the Abbey Theatre are to meet with representatives of actors who have raised concerns about the direction of the national theatre.

Earlier this week, the government announced it was withholding funding for the theatre in the wake of the controversy.

In a statement this afternoon, the Abbey says they are listening attentively to all viewpoints and are carefully considering the complex issues raised, particularly around rates of pay.

They say representatives of the signatories of a letter outlining concerns to the Culture Minister Josepha Madigan made contact yesterday and arrangements are now being put in place to start a dialogue.

More than 300 people from the Irish theatre community signed the letter expressing their "deep concern and dissatisfaction" with the direction of Abbey Theatre.

The 312 signatories said that the situation for the Irish theatre community is "critical", while the freelance community has been "cast adrift".