'A woman is entitled to say no', jury told in trial of rugby players accused of rape

Jurors at the rape trial of two Irish rugby internationals have been told a woman is entitled to say no.

Issuing legal directions to the jury of eight men and three women, Judge Patricia Smyth told them to "bear in mind" explanations of the law on consent.

Ms Smyth said: "A woman is entitled to say no and to decide what sexual activity she wants, how far she is prepared to go and what she does not want to do."

Referencing criticisms of the police investigation, Ms Smyth told jurors all the evidence had been fully tested in court.

The judge said: "It is important that you understand that it is on the basis of evidence you have heard whether you are sure of the defendants' guilt.

"Your function is not to sit in judgment of the competencies of the police or punish them for any perceived failures."

The task of the jury is to decide whether the prosecution has made them "sure" of the defendants' guilt, the court heard.

Ms Smyth added: "Please do not let yourselves be distracted from this task."

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding

- PA