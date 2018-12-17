'A strong party fighting oppression' is Sean Garland's legacy, says councillor

Former Workers' Party leader Sean Garland is to lie in repose in Liberty Hall in Dublin today.

People can pay their respects and sign a book of condolences for the 84-year-old trade unionist from 1pm to 6pm.

His funeral will be held tomorrow in Glasnevin cemetery crematorium on the Finglas Road.

Party member City Councillor Eilis Ryan said he helped fight for proper housing and made an enormous contribution to his party.

Ms Ryan said: "What Sean did is he left behind a political party dedicated to ending the oppression and the system that has caused things like our current housing crisis.

"We need, more than ever, to build radical organisations to fight for a fairer country and Sean's legacy is that he left behind a strong and vibrant party that can begin doing that."

She said it is a fitting location for the trade unionist's repose.

She said: "Sean Garland was, amongst many things, a dedicated and committed trade unionist and it's a great honour, because of that, that he will be laid out in Liberty Hall the home of workers in Dublin.

"We would encourage and invite anybody that wishes to pay tribute to him to come into the Liberty Hall."