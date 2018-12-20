A Lotto player in a small Limerick town is €2.7m richer today

A Lotto player from Limerick will have a Christmas they will never forget after winning last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €2,775,644.

The winner, who bought the winning ticket in Twohig Supervalu at The Arena Service Station in Askeaton, Co Limerick, is the 13th Lotto jackpot winner of the year, and the 18th millionaire created through Lotto in 2018.

The winning numbers are: 1, 5, 19, 24, 27, 42 and Bonus number 44.

The National Lottery has appealed to all its players to check their tickets to see if they have landed the windfall just on time for Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing to players to check their tickets and if you are the lucky holder of this valuable piece of paper contact us at National Lottery HG as soon as possible and we will guide you through the games process.”

Today the manager of Twohig Supervalu, Arthur Rogaczewski, said there is massive excitement in the small Limerick town as news of the win spread.

Mr Rogaczewski said: “This is unbelievable news. What a way for one of our customers to start their Christmas. There is huge speculation as to who the winner might be we are really hoping it is a local.

"As the town is now by-passed the chances are it is a local rather than someone passing through.”

Mr Rogaczewski, who has managed the store for six years and who is originally from Poland, added: “This is great for the town and the store. We have between 50 and 60 staff and this is giving us the perfect buzz in the lead-up to Christmas.”

This is the second Lotto Jackpot win of the year for Limerick. In June, a Co. Limerick player scooped €4,325,656 on a ticket bought in Caherdavin Stores in Caherdavin.