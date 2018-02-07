'A good soldier in defending the indefensible': Micheal Martin attacks Mary Lou McDonald

Incoming Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has been a “prisoner” of the party's strategy to “defend the indefensible” in terms of 30 years of violence in the North, Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has said, writes Daniel McConnell.

Speaking at a party event in Dublin on Wednesday night, Mr Martin delivered a savage attack on Ms McDonald's record of defending the armed struggle, saying she was a “good solider” to the cause.

Deliberately using militaristic language, Mr Martin also ruled out any potential coalition with Sinn Féin despite the change of leader.

“No, I have been very clear. We won't be going into Government with Sinn Féin. We have witnessed even in the last week some very unedifying activities within Sinn Féin, the degree of centralised control,” he said.

He said that while the face of the leader may change, Sinn Féin's commitment to democracy is questionable and rounded on Ms McDonald.

“Mary Lou McDonald is a prisoner of the Sinn Féin's narrative of its recent past and as someone said recently she has been a good soldier within Sinn Féin in terms of holding the line and defending the indefensible,” he said.

Mr Martin also hit out at recent overtures from Fine Gael about extending the Confidence and Supply deal, which has underpinned the minority Government.

As reported in the Irish Examiner on Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is keen for Mr Martin to extend the deal beyond October's budget, but Mr Martin said he wants to see delivery of the current deal first.