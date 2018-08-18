A EuroMillions player in Letterkenny is €500k richer today

Residents of Letterkenny Town in Co. Donegal are being urged to check their EuroMillions tickets after last night's draw produced another EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of €500,000.

It comes just 10 days after the same EuroMillion Plus prize was sold in nearby Lifford on Tuesday, August 7.

Last night's winning Normal Play ticket was sold yesterday at Oldtown Stores in Oldtown in Letterkenny, and the shop is celebrating its first big lottery win since it opened in 2013.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 10, 24, 32, 41, 48

Ciaran McKenna, owner of the shop in Letterkenny, said: “I didn’t have a wink of sleep last night with the excitement. The store is only open for the past five years and it’s our first big lottery win.

Due to the nature of our business, we get very little passing trade so we are almost certain that the win is local so it will be a great boost for the town.

"The store is absolutely hopping this morning with well-wishers for the lucky winner. Whoever the winner is, they should know that the whole town is absolutely delighted for them and we hope that they enjoy their new found fortune.”

While there was no winner of Friday's €99,896,146 EuroMillions jackpot, a player from Co. Wicklow matched five numbers in the main draw to scoop a €34,490 prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Dunnes Stores in the Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

The EuroMillions jackpot now rolls to around €110m for next Tuesday’s draw.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “If you are one of the lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery Winner’s Room to get your prize.”