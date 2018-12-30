'A complete lack of understanding of ordinary people' - Howlin says Taoiseach is out of touch

The Taoiseach doesn’t understand what life is like for ordinary people.

That’s according to Brendan Howlin who has hit out at Fine Gael’s “posh boy” image.

He says Leo Varadkar’s need to win every argument may be damaging in Brexit negotiations.

And he added that the Taoiseach doesn’t understand the reality of life for many people:

"I think that's an absolute inescapable fact - led by Leo," the Labour leader opined.

"Leo, again and again, has displayed a complete cack-handedness, a complete lack of understanding of ordinary Irish people."

Labour leader Brendan Howlin

"In his debates, whether he is in the Dáil or in any other forum, he is like a college debater - he always needs to win the argument.

"He doesn't think long-term, strategically," Howling continued, "within the politics of the land or whether it is within international discussions.

"Showing Leo is the smartest chap is more important than what is strategically important for the country, in my judgement," he added.