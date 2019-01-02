'A bright light has gone out': Cork teen killed in road collision named locally

A "bright light" has gone out in Ballincollig, Co Cork following the death of a 16-year-old student who was knocked down on the Main Street shortly before 8pm on New Year's Eve.

The teenager, named locally as Roisin O’Donovan, was pronounced dead yesterday evening at Cork University Hospital.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor Daithi O'Donnabhain has offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the transition year student after their "traumatic 24 to 36 hours."

"The shock and the grief for that family. A bright light has gone out. I understand she was a transition year student in Ballincollig Community School who was either going to or from her grandparents. Your thoughts go out to the family at this time of heartache. It is dreadful. Our prayers are with the family. A loss at this time of year. It is heart breaking."

Cllr O'Donnabhain said that the young girl who passed away was very involved in the community and that her death was causing shock and grief to her family and parishioners.

Ballincollig Parish Priest, Fr George O'Mahony said that the family of the deceased were in the thoughts and prayers of the parish.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident. The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident but was treated for shock.

Main Street remained closed for a period to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic collision investigators. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200.

