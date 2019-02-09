999 operator guides Dublin couple through baby's birth before emergency services arrive

999 operators talked a Dublin woman and her partner through the birth of their baby last night.

Paramedics from Tallaght fire station arrived to look after mum and the newborn, and take them to hospital.

Emergency controllers guided a mum and dad through a pre-hospital birth overnight. Guidance was given over the 999 call whilst our Tallaght ambulance was enroute. On arrival, the baby was born and after assessment, transported to hospital. Congratulations. #DFBaby pic.twitter.com/bf8F7SK49W — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 9, 2019

Dublin Fire Brigade said it was the first time new paramedic recruit David had helped out in a birth outside a hospital.

However, it was old news for his veteran colleague Brian who has seen 14 births.