92% believe Ireland should remain in EU

The majority of Irish people (92%) think the country should remain in the European Union.

That is according to a new E-M Ireland/Red C poll, which also found people split over whether Brexit makes a united Ireland more likely.

The majority believe Brexit is a mistake but 44% agree - and 44% disagree - that it increases the chances of a united Ireland.

The survey also indicates growing support for Irish involvement in increased EU defence and security cooperation.

Digital Desk