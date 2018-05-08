92% believe Ireland should remain in EU
The majority of Irish people (92%) think the country should remain in the European Union.
That is according to a new E-M Ireland/Red C poll, which also found people split over whether Brexit makes a united Ireland more likely.
The majority believe Brexit is a mistake but 44% agree - and 44% disagree - that it increases the chances of a united Ireland.
The survey also indicates growing support for Irish involvement in increased EU defence and security cooperation.
Digital Desk
