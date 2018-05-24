8thRef - The final day: Both sides in abortion debate make last minute push to appeal to voters

Update: 9.50am: Both sides in the abortion debate are making a last minute push to appeal to voters.

It is the final day before people take to the polls to decide whether or not to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

More than 2,000 people on 12 islands in the Atlantic will get their chance to vote today.

Ailbhe Smyth from Together for Yes is calling for people to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

She said:

We have been exporting women, they have been saying to women now for 35 years 'you have a right to an abortion but you have to have one somewhere else.'

Cora Sherlock from Love Both wants people to vote to retain the Eighth Amendment.

She said: "I very firmly believe that a woman or family that are told that their baby may not live for very long, deserve to be given the time and space to be considered in a way and talked about in a way that doesn't involve the kind of abortion on demand that we all know this turns into.

This is about one thing and one thing only - abortion on demand.

Update 8am: One vote in each ballot box enough to change the outcome of referendum - National Youth Council of Ireland

Young people can make a big difference in deciding the result of the referendum, according to the National Youth Council of Ireland.

The organisation, which has not taken a side during the campaign, is encouraging 18 to 29-year-olds to have their say at the ballot box.

James Doorley, NYCI deputy director explained: “We have compiled the figures from local authorities which indicate that there are 5,866 ballot boxes nationwide. This means that one vote in each ballot box could conceivably be enough to change the outcome of the referendum.

The divorce referendum, for example, was carried by 9,114 votes. If just one voter in each ballot box across the country had voted no rather than yes, then the referendum would have had a different outcome.

NYCI Communications Manager, Daniel Meister, says the power of the youth vote can not be underestimated.

He said: "Young people can play such an important role in this referendum.

There are almost 690,000 aged 18 to 29 in Ireland so it is really important that they get out and vote, they can make a difference. They have to vote on such an important issue.

Earlier: First votes to be cast in abortion referendum as islanders take to the polling booths

The first votes of the abortion referendum will be cast later when many islanders take to the polling booths.

An electorate of just over 2,000 is expected in a scattering of Atlantic outposts today as Ireland decides whether to reform its termination laws.

The poll on whether to keep the Eighth Amendment is being held a day earlier in some places as it will help prevent delays in transportation and counting of ballot papers.

The Eighth effectively outlaws abortion in all cases unless a mother’s life is in danger and its repeal would allow the Government to introduce laws permitting the procedure in early pregnancy.

A ballot box is carried on Inishfree Island off the coast of Co Donegal ahead of a previous poll (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ballot boxes and electoral officials will be carried by boat from the mainland to counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo in Ireland’s far west later this morning.

Islands in south-west Cork will vote on Friday along with the rest of the country.

After a long campaign radio silence will descend at 2pm today as a broadcast moratorium comes into effect.

Last minute efforts by both sides will be made across the country ahead of the polls opening tomorrow morning.

Canvassers are hitting train stations, bus and Luas stops in a final pitch to the electorate.

The Department of Housing and Local Government have confirmed almost 120,000 people have been added to the supplementary register in advance of the vote, with more than 3 million people eligible to cast their ballot.

- Press Association and Digital Desk