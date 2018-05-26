8thRef Results: Dublin-Central result shows 76.51% voted Yes

Latest: Final results are coming in from Cork where all divisions are expected to have voted Yes.

Cork South-Central: 68.84% Yes - 31.16% No

Cork North-Central: 64.02% Yes - 35.98% No

Meanwhile, Dublin-Central has voted in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment by more than 3 to 1 in a vote of 76.51% Yes to 23.49% No.

Celebrations at the RDS after official results declare 76.5% YES vote for Dublin Central #8thref pic.twitter.com/FEMWwnCARJ — Mark O'Flynn (@oflynnmark) May 26, 2018

1.30pm: First official result as Galway-East supports repeal by 60.19%

The first official result in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment has been announced.

The constituency of Galway-East has voted 60.19% Yes to 39.81% No.

“35 years coming...”

Yes voters in Galway East leave the count centre in Headford after 60.2% of the constituency said yes to repealing the 8th Amendment pic.twitter.com/mY80NJY9yA — Jackie Fox (@jackiefox_) May 26, 2018

In Limerick, the final tally shows that 66% of the city has voted in favour of repeal, while 58% of the county also said Yes.

One of the highest Yes tallies was recorded in a box in Shannonbanks, Corbally in the city at 77.3%, while the highest number of No votes were counted in Foynes and Tornaculla, which both tallied at 59%.

Every constituency in Cork looks to have backed a Yes vote by over 60%

In the city, the final tallies show it's as high as 68%, while in Cork North-West, which had one of the highest support levels in the country to insert the amendment in the constitution in 1983 - 61% backed repeal.

🗳CORK FINAL TALLIES 🗳



Cork North Central - 63% Yes

Cork South Central - 68% Yes

Cork East - 64% Yes

Cork North West - 61% Yes

Cork South West - 63% Yes



Fair to say these Yes campaigners at City Hall are very happy #8thRef pic.twitter.com/PGTngRIyOc — Stephen Murphy (@Stephen_Murphy5) May 26, 2018

In the capital and the commuter belt counties the result has been resounding.

Some Dublin boxes showed 85% of people in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment.

But even counties typically thought to be conservative have largely voted Yes and Laois, Offaly and even Roscommon are expected to return Yes votes.

The only county at the moment not looking like a Yes vote is Donegal where final tallies suggest the No side has won 52/48.

Some final tallies in as results show strong Yes vote

12.45: Independent TD John Halligan (Waterford) has said the profile of the electorate has profoundly changed in the constituency since the last abortion vote in 1983, when 69% of the electorate rejected abortion. It appears an almost exact reversal has taken place in favour of Yes today.

"A substantial number of young teens came out to vote. I was collecting from the train last night, and a huge amount of young people were coming off the train. They were home to vote."

John Halligan: not surprised the county voted yes, but definitely surprised at the amount of yes votes. #Waterford #8thRef pic.twitter.com/YysOtIJlIb — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) May 26, 2018

He called for getting the legislation in place by the Dáil's summer recess, even if that means sitting longer to get it done.

"We have to have debate, but the main issue is the vast majority of people have said we want the 8th Amendment repealed," he said.

"The problems we have, we (now) deal with in Ireland," he added.

Three @IndepAlliance Ministers - @Shane_RossTD , John Halligan and @FinianMcGrathTD call for abortion legislation to be introduced as quickly as possible #iestaff via @McConnellDaniel — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) May 26, 2018

12.35pm: In Her Shoes founder greets Yes landslide as Galway islands see 72% Yes vote

Founder of the In Her Shoes Facebook campaign Erin Darcy, speaking at the Galway West count centre, said: "Last night, I was trying to get my kids to bed - we were all up really, really late...Then all the messages started rolling in. Women were just sending in their thanks for being able to tell their stories...It just felt really good for them to see the exit polls last night."

"It's amazing to see everybody coming togetrher. It's clear that we're ready for change," she said.

Galway West is showing a 65% Yes vote from tallies. The islands off Galway's are showing a 72% Yes vote.

"We've been talking to people of all generations - and they all have a story. Women have lived through so many things in Ireland. I've been desperate to tell the stories being sent to me...Some of (the stories) have been held onto for years. It's such a big, multi-generational shift."

12.25pm: In Donegal, Fine Gael's Joe McHugh said: "People were happy they had the opportunity to vote on a matter of conscience, and I'm glad that I also had that opportunity."

At the moment, Donegal has No leading 52% to 48% after 48,000 votes have been counted.

RTÉ North-West correspondent @EileenMagnier says latest tallies indicate Donegal is 52% No in #8thref pic.twitter.com/3dijrecs55 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 26, 2018

Deputy McHugh, who is Chief Whip for his party, said the urban-rural divide had not carried through in Donegal. "There's no trend. It's really, really tight, and no one's calling it at this stage," he said.

He said the national vote was "a resounding endorsement of the Yes vote". He said in conversations with the No side "we always have to remember that we have to reflect people's concerns and reservations, but ultimately it's a redsounding Yes, nationally. As a party we will be reflecting that."

Deputy McHugh said conversations would be starting as early as next week on enacting the legislation which has been prepared by the Government.

Government Chief whip Joe McHugh says Donegal is "too close to call" as the No side leads by 52%. pic.twitter.com/SCZ37MekNj — Niall Colbert (@NiallColbert1) May 26, 2018

12pm: Some final tallies in as results show strong Yes vote

Tallies around the country are showing a strong Yes vote in the abortion referendum and there is a strong chance every single constituency may vote Yes.

In Kerry with 159 of the 213 boxes open it's looking like a 59% Yes vote

Some final tallies have come in:

Meath East 69% Yes

Dublin Midwest 73% Yes

Carlow Kilkenny 63% Yes

Cork North Central is 64% Yes, with Cork South Central 68% in favour of repeal. All Cork constituencies look like going 2 to 1 Yes

All 5 Dublin city constituencies are closing in on voting 3 to 1 in favour of repeal

Donegal is tight with No leading 52 to 48 after 48,000 have been counted

Laois looks like it will go 58 to 42 Yes

Even Roscommon now looks like there will be a strong Yes vote

Complete tally map - overwhelming support for #RepealedThe8th, only Donegal seems to be going towards No, for the time being. Actual results to follow soon hopefully! pic.twitter.com/fAJ6Q5EXQ6 — Irish Political Maps (@IrishPolMaps) May 26, 2018

Earlier: Early tallies in line with exit polls showing landslide Yes vote

Counting is underway in the abortion referendum with the first ballot boxes opening around the country.

Turnout was reported to be high across much of the country just before polls closed at 10pm last night.

Ballot Boxes opened and counting begins at the Dublin Count Center in the RDS. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie.

Exit polls have suggested it will be an overwhelming Yes vote and early tallies are in line with that.

One ballot box from Greystones, which is the home town of Health Minister Simon Harris, has recorded result of 82% in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.

82% YES in one ballot box from Greystones - the highest YES box so far from the tally. Just happens to be @SimonHarrisTD’s home town. @rtenews #Referendum2018 pic.twitter.com/IN6ecAIQpd — Aengus Cox (@AengusCox) May 26, 2018

In Dublin, with 10% of boxes open across five city constituencies Yes is leading 4-to-1. Dublin Bay south is almost 80% Yes with a quarter of boxes open.

Boxes opened in Donegal just after 9.10am and in the traditionally conservative constituency the No side leads 55 to 45 at the moment.

With 40 of the 213 boxes open in Kerry it's 58% in favour of Yes.

Both city constituencies in Cork are 2-to-1 in favour of repeal at the moment.

Waterford is 2-to-1 yes at the moment with Limerick City the same and Limerick County reporting 57% in favour of repeal.

Galway West shows 63% Yes at the moment.

While in the commuter belt Meath East is 3-to-1 Yes and Meath West is showing 68% in favour of repeal.

In Carlow, with 75% of boxes open it's 64% Yes. Three miraculous medals were found in one box there.

Ballot boxes from more than 6,500 stations will be opened today and it is expected the count will be complete by this afternoon before the official result is announced in Dublin Castle.

- Digital Desk