8thRef: Public encouraged to use their vote

The polls have just opened in the historic abortion referendum.

More than three million people are eligible to vote in the first referendum on the Eighth amendment in 35 years.

A man (name not given) arrives at the polling station in Knock National school, Mayo, as the country goes to the polls to vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Polling stations around the country are now open and people will be able to vote until 10pm this evening.

You will be asked a Yes/No question in the ballot box.

A Yes vote means repealing the Eighth amendment and allowing the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

A No vote would retain the Eighth amendment as it is now.

Mark an X next to your choice.

Do not write anything else on the card as it could be seen as a spoiled vote.

Your voting card will tell you where your polling station is.

If you have not got a voting card, you can still vote as long as you are on the register of electors.

In that case bring your ID to the centre to be allowed to vote.

No videos or photos, including selfies, can be taken in the polling station.

You also should not wear any jumpers, badges or merchandise promoting either side when you go to the station to vote.

Luke Field, Deputy Chairperson and Kathy D'Arcy, Chairperson, Cork Together for YES voting at Sunday's Well NS, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Speaking at polling stations this morning, voters encouraged people to get out and use their vote.

"It's so important to use your voice in referendums, you can make such a change in society and this in particular is such an important one," said one woman. "I can't wait. I hope people get out and vote and it's the biggest turnout that we've seen."

Speaking at a polling station in Dublin, another man said: "Personally, I've transferred my vote from down the country.

I think it's really important for everyone to get out, be part of the decision-making process and don't let other people make the decision for you.

The Referendum Commission has called on voters to inform themselves about the issues around the referendum and to use their vote.

Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said: “The Referendum Commission does not campaign for a yes or a no vote, but we do strongly urge you to inform yourself and to use your vote.

"How you vote on this issue is entirely a matter for you to decide, but it is important that you take the opportunity to use your vote.”