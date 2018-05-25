8thRef: President Higgins has cast his vote in the referendum

By Conor Kane

Turnout is reported to be steady if not busier than normal for this time of day in several parts of Co Tipperary.

In Cashel turnout was anything between 2.7% and 8.4% depending on the booth at 10am.

Abigail Daly, NO Campaigner Anna Daly, and Joy Cantwell voting at Holy Cross NS, Mahon, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

In Roscrea it was 7% which is consistent with previous polls; Nenagh 7.6% which officers say is higher than normal for a referendum.

Turnout was 8.5% in Clonmel for the Sisters of Charity school which was also higher than the norm for the time of day, with a lot of young people voting, 9.1 % in St Peter and Paul's school and 9% in the St Mary's school polling station.

The figure was about 3.3 % in Cahir, polling reported to be busy enough early on and then quiet before picking up after the school run.

It was low at 0.1% in parts of Carrick-on-Suir but expected to pick up during the day; and 8% in Thurles which is quite busy for 10am.

Update on Turnout mid morning pic.twitter.com/RaG7tYXufs — Damien Tiernan (@damienrte) May 25, 2018

Earlier: President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have voted in the referendum this morning.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina cast their votes at the polling station in St Mary's Hospial, Pheonix Park, Dublin. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to cast his ballot in the next hour while Micheàl Martin has cast his vote.

Micheàl Martin TD and his wife Mary at the polling station at St. Anthony's Boys NS, Ballinlough, Cork. Pic: Jim Coughlan

These people, casting their ballot this morning, explain why it is so important to vote:

"I suppose, a long time ago some people gave their lives for us to have the right to vote so therefore I think it's important that we do it," said one woman.

"I think it's very important because it's a landmark decision that is going to define the country for the next 20-30 years, for my kids, for their kids.

"People have a responsibility to take action and not be passive."

Earlier: Public encouraged to use their vote

The polls have just opened in the historic abortion referendum.

More than three million people are eligible to vote in the first referendum on the Eighth amendment in 35 years.

A man (name not given) arrives at the polling station in Knock National school, Mayo, as the country goes to the polls to vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Polling stations around the country are now open and people will be able to vote until 10pm this evening.

You will be asked a Yes/No question in the ballot box.

A Yes vote means repealing the Eighth amendment and allowing the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

A No vote would retain the Eighth amendment as it is now.

Mark an X next to your choice.

Do not write anything else on the card as it could be seen as a spoiled vote.

Your voting card will tell you where your polling station is.

If you have not got a voting card, you can still vote as long as you are on the register of electors.

In that case bring your ID to the centre to be allowed to vote.

No videos or photos, including selfies, can be taken in the polling station.

You also should not wear any jumpers, badges or merchandise promoting either side when you go to the station to vote.

Luke Field, Deputy Chairperson and Kathy D'Arcy, Chairperson, Cork Together for YES voting at Sunday's Well NS, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Speaking at polling stations this morning, voters encouraged people to get out and use their vote.

"It's so important to use your voice in referendums, you can make such a change in society and this in particular is such an important one," said one woman. "I can't wait. I hope people get out and vote and it's the biggest turnout that we've seen."

Speaking at a polling station in Dublin, another man said: "Personally, I've transferred my vote from down the country.

I think it's really important for everyone to get out, be part of the decision-making process and don't let other people make the decision for you.

The Referendum Commission has called on voters to inform themselves about the issues around the referendum and to use their vote.

Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said: “The Referendum Commission does not campaign for a yes or a no vote, but we do strongly urge you to inform yourself and to use your vote.

"How you vote on this issue is entirely a matter for you to decide, but it is important that you take the opportunity to use your vote.”