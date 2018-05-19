88 Garda members who have died in duty honoured at ceremony

Back to Gardai Ireland Home

The 88 members of An Garda Síochána who lost their lives in the line of duty were remembered earlier.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan was among those in attendance at a commemoration event in Dublin Castle.

He paid tribute to the courage of those who 'sacrificed so much'.

President of the Garda Representative Association, Ciaran O' Neill outlines the important of today's ceremony, saying: "Today was the ninth anniversary of this annual event that takes place in Dublin Castle.

"It commemorates the lives of the 88 people who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"From the Association's point of view, we think it's very valuable - particularly for the family members - and our thoughts today are with all the family members of the deceased members of An Garda Síochána.

"It just shows the dangerous job that we do. Every day we put on the uniform, we never know what is going to happen."
KEYWORDS: Charlie Flanagan, Tony Golden, Adrian Donohoe, Gardaí, Dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland