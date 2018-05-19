88 Garda members who have died in duty honoured at ceremony

The 88 members of An Garda Síochána who lost their lives in the line of duty were remembered earlier.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan was among those in attendance at a commemoration event in Dublin Castle.

Minister @CharlieFlanagan: “Everyday An Garda Síochána works to protect us when we are at our most vulnerable. It is appropriate that we take a moment today to remember those members who have lost their lives over the years in service of others.” pic.twitter.com/fyOvc5OAhS — DepartmentofJustice (@DeptJusticeIRL) May 19, 2018

He paid tribute to the courage of those who 'sacrificed so much'.

President of the Garda Representative Association, Ciaran O' Neill outlines the important of today's ceremony, saying: "Today was the ninth anniversary of this annual event that takes place in Dublin Castle.

"It commemorates the lives of the 88 people who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Minister @CharlieFlanagan: “We remember with pride the courage of those who sacrificed so much so that we may go about our daily lives without fear. On behalf of the Government, I wish to express my deepest sympathies to the families of those whose lives were cut so short.” pic.twitter.com/aNul8yXm1O — DepartmentofJustice (@DeptJusticeIRL) May 19, 2018

"From the Association's point of view, we think it's very valuable - particularly for the family members - and our thoughts today are with all the family members of the deceased members of An Garda Síochána.

"It just shows the dangerous job that we do. Every day we put on the uniform, we never know what is going to happen."