87 Defence Forces members remembered as part of National Day of Commemoration

Eighty-seven members of the Irish Defence Forces have lost their lives since the founding of the state.

An Honour Guard from 1 Brigade Artillery Regiment, Collins Barracks, during the National Day of Commemoration at Fitzgerald's Park, Cork. Pic: Denis Minihane

Each were remembered today at ceremonies throughout the country as part of the National Day of Commemoration.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins were among those to pay their respects at one of the ceremonies, held at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

Family members of those who died, as well as army veterans also attended.

At the National Day of Commemoration, Collins Barracks. We honour all Irish men and women who died in past wars or on UN service. pic.twitter.com/MEdfaNszua — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 8, 2018

Earlier: Events are underway across the country to mark National Day of Commemoration

Irishmen and women who died in past wars or on UN service are being remembered today at ceremonies across the country.

The National Day of Commemoration is being marked at six locations around Ireland.

President Michael D Higgins during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony 2017. Pic: Gareth Chaney Collins

Events are being held at various locations today including Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford.

In Dublin, President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are attending at the National Museum of Ireland in Collins Barracks.

They are joined by members of the Government, Council of State as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps; Judiciary and Northern Ireland representatives.

Family of those who died in past wars or on UN service, and a wide cross-section of the community including ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 Leaders, have also been invited.

As part of the ceremony, the President will lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.

Digital Desk