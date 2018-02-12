€80m upgrade to Ringsend Waste Water Treatment Plant underway

An €80m upgrade to a key piece of infrastructure in Dublin starts today.

The Ringsend Waste Water Treatment Plant currently serves over 40% of the national population.

Work gets underway today on a two-year project to upgrade the country's largest wastewater treatment plant.

The facility in Ringsend currently serves the Greater Dublin Area including the city centre and stretching to suburban areas such as Dalkey, Rathcoole, Clondalkin, Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart, Dublin Airport and Howth, as well as parts of Meath such as Dunboyne, Clonee and Ashbourne.

It is treating wastewater for the equivalent of 1.9 million people.

The improvement is designed to accommodate the current demand, support planned housing and economic growth in the Dublin Region and will improve the quality of the treated wastewater discharged to the Liffey estuary.

