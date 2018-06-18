€80m container terminal to be built in Ringaskiddy

Cork is getting a new container terminal in Ringaskiddy at a cost of €80m.

Tánaiste Minister Simon Coveney TD and Port of Cork Chairman John Mullins at the launch of the Port of Cork’s €80M Container Terminal Development today. Photo: Clare Keogh.

A 360-metre quay with 13-metre depth will allow larger ships to berth in the ferry port village.

The development also includes a 13.5 hectare terminal as well as two ship-to-shore gantry cranes and container handling equipment.

The Port of Cork anticipates that the terminal will be operational by 2020.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney launched the project today, and Port of Cork Chief Executive Brendan Keating said the development will result in significant economic benefits to the Munster region.

- Digital Desk