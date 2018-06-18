€80m container terminal to be built in Ringaskiddy
Cork is getting a new container terminal in Ringaskiddy at a cost of €80m.
A 360-metre quay with 13-metre depth will allow larger ships to berth in the ferry port village.
The development also includes a 13.5 hectare terminal as well as two ship-to-shore gantry cranes and container handling equipment.
Launch today of @PortofCork new €80m #Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy a significant step forward. Look forward to completion in 2020. @Corkcoco @simoncoveney @jpemul06 @corkcitycouncil @EIB @AIBIreland pic.twitter.com/IUF5bzJMVD— Cork Chamber (@CorkChamber) June 18, 2018
The Port of Cork anticipates that the terminal will be operational by 2020.
Tánaiste Simon Coveney launched the project today, and Port of Cork Chief Executive Brendan Keating said the development will result in significant economic benefits to the Munster region.
Launched €80m Ringaskiddy @PortofCork Container Terminal project today. Construction already started to be completed by 2020 @Corkcoco @corkcitycouncil #acityrising pic.twitter.com/81OeUIO0Ek— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 18, 2018
