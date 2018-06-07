80,000 cigarettes and five puppies sized by Revenue
Five puppies and more than €50,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco have been seized by Revenue Officers in two separate searches.
Yesterday afternoon, officers found 80,000 unstamped cigarettes and four and a half kilos of Lucky Strike tobacco in Dundalk.
They also seized a vehicle as part of the operation.
Four Jack Russells and a West Highland Yorkie were found at Dublin Port yesterday evening in vehicles boarding a ferry to the UK.
They are currently being cared for by the DSPCA.
- Digital Desk
