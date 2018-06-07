80,000 cigarettes and five puppies sized by Revenue

Five puppies and more than €50,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco have been seized by Revenue Officers in two separate searches.

Cigarettes seized in Dubdalk.

Yesterday afternoon, officers found 80,000 unstamped cigarettes and four and a half kilos of Lucky Strike tobacco in Dundalk.

They also seized a vehicle as part of the operation.

Four Jack Russells and a West Highland Yorkie were found at Dublin Port yesterday evening in vehicles boarding a ferry to the UK.

They are currently being cared for by the DSPCA.

Puppies found at Dublin Port.

