8,000 social houses brought back into use, Eoghan Murphy claims

The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has claimed that 8,000 social houses have been brought back into use.

Mr Murphy has been defending his latest efforts to bring the housing crisis under control as he unveiled a new bill yesterday giving more power to the Residential Tenancies Board.

Today the Government announced new measures to protect people who are renting. pic.twitter.com/378Ey92WZy — Eoghan Murphy (@MurphyEoghan) April 17, 2018

He claims it will give protection to tenants, but critics say threats to criminalise rogue landlords don't go far enough.

The Minister admits there is no instant solution to the housing crisis.

"The fundamental issue is of course supply, but I have to make sure that as we bring on supply, which we are doing, we are making those changes so that supply can be managed in the right way, be it a house that's for sale or a house that's for rent," he said.

"Yes, we need to do more for supply, but we are rebuilding the housing sector, and there is no one silver bullet to do that."

- Digital Desk