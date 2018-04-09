80% of Irish people are sleep deprived; Half experience general anxiety

A new survey has highlighted the issue of mental wellbeing as a growing problem among Irish workers.

Research on more than 13,000 people by Laya Healthcare has revealed almost 80% of people are sleep deprived.

The survey also reveals that one in four say they struggle financially from each pay day while more than half say they experience general anxiety some or most days.

Men working in media are most likely to be obese followed by manufacturing and medical workers.

Commenting on the findings, Patricia Hyland, Director of Wellbeing and Corporate Sales at laya healthcare, said that emotional health and wellbeing is now the single biggest driver of Health & Wellbeing Programmes in companies and it’s all about the data for employers.

“We are being asked more frequently now by clients how we can help them improve the emotional wellbeing of their employees and how can we measure an uplift in happiness and wellbeing in the workplace.

The results come ahead of National Workplace Welling Day on Friday, April 13, which aims to promote workplace health and wellbeing among Irish businesses.

- Digital Desk