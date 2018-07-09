78 people died on roads in first half of year

78 people were killed on Irish roads in the first six months of the year in 73 collisions.

Two-thirds of those happened on rural roads, while 11 drivers and three passengers were not wearing a seatbelt.

The latest figures from the gardaí and Road Safety Authority show there has been a 3% increase in deaths on the same time last year.

The review shows that: Road deaths have increased by 3% when compared to figures for the same period last year;

Up to 30 June 2018, 39 drivers, 12 passengers, 18 pedestrians, three motorcyclists and six pedal cyclists have been killed on Irish roads;

The highest number of fatalities among all road users occurred in Cork (11) followed by Tipperary (7) and Dublin (6);

There has been a reduction in motorcyclist fatalities with 70% less deaths than for the same period last year;

The highest risk age group of drivers killed was 66 years and older;

Half of fatalities happened from Friday to Sunday;

There were 17 fatalities between midnight and 6am (22%). The majority of these (11) occurred on Saturday and Sunday morning.

As of today, 83 people have been killed on Ireland’s roads, three more than the same period last year.

They say if the current trends continue, another 78 people could be killed before the end of the year.

"The statistics revealed today are disappointing," said Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD.

"After seeing a reduction of 11% in the first half of 2017, that positive trend has been reversed in 2018. It shows the absolute need for ongoing vigilance by road users, a greater level of visible Garda presence on our roads and robust traffic legislation on our statute books.”

"I welcome the passage of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017 through the Dáil. This is a critical piece of legislation aimed at that small cohort of drivers who continue to engage in risky behaviour.

I would like to thank everyone who has supported the legislation to date and I would urge our public representatives to ensure this bill continues to move forward.

Digital Desk