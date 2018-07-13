77% of 'rent review' cases invalid; €1.6m awarded to landlords for rent arrears - RTB report

77% of all 'rent review' cases brought before the Residential Tenancies Board last year were invalid.

Which means a lot of tenants will be getting their money back.

On the other hand, a total of €1.6m was awarded to landlords for rent arrears.

The board's annual report shows demand for services is continuing to increase and RTB Director, Rosalind Carroll says it is for good reason.

She said: "Do take your case to us because if there is evidence there we will be able to get your money back and you won't have to pay that rent increase."

- Digital Desk