759 same-sex couples wed in Ireland last year; Significant drop from 2016
759 same-sex couples tied the knot last year.
They were among the over 22,000 couples who got married in 2017, according to new CSO stats.
65% chose a church or religious wedding, while nearly 28% had a civil ceremony.
July and August were the most popular months for opposite-sex couples to get married, while September was favoured by same-sex couples.
The average age of an Irish bride is 34 - for the groom, it is 36.
- Digital Desk
