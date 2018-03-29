759 same-sex couples wed in Ireland last year; Significant drop from 2016

759 same-sex couples tied the knot last year.

They were among the over 22,000 couples who got married in 2017, according to new CSO stats.

65% chose a church or religious wedding, while nearly 28% had a civil ceremony.

July and August were the most popular months for opposite-sex couples to get married, while September was favoured by same-sex couples.

The average age of an Irish bride is 34 - for the groom, it is 36.


